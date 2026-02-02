Odisha: Male warden accused of sexually abusing physically impaired students

The Red Cross School for the Blind, Deaf and Mute in Paramanandapur, Kalahandi, Odisha , has been rocked by allegations of sexual harassment. Sandhya Darshan Mahapatra, a male warden at the school, is accused of touching female students inappropriately and dragging them against their will, NDTV reported. The allegations also include reports from male students who say they faced severe physical and mental punishment for reporting such incidents.

Investigation underway Distress signals from students Footage and written complaints have emerged showing the physically impaired students signaling distress through gestures. District authorities have taken cognizance of these complaints and formed a committee to probe them. The committee is headed by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM-General) and will submit its findings to the District Collector for further action.

Official statement Report to be submitted to District Collector Kalahandi District Child Protection Officer Shailendu Mahapatra confirmed that complaints have been received against some employees of the Red Cross School. He was quoted as saying, "We have received complaints against some employees regarding the harassment and sexual exploitation of children." Mahapatra added that a report will be submitted to the District Collector after which appropriate action will be taken.

Advertisement