Odisha doctors end strike after Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling's pledge
Odisha's government doctors have ended their statewide strike after officials promised to look into their demands.
The protest, launched earlier, was all about better working conditions and safety for health care workers.
Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling assured that a committee will be set up within three days to address their concerns.
Odisha strike paused services, stopped postmortems
The strike had put a pause on key medical services across the state, even stopping postmortem work.
Doctors were asking for fairer pay scales, career growth under central rules, more security in hospitals, and better incentives for specialists.
The government has already agreed to some things, like salary hikes for dental doctors, and OMSA plans to submit more details soon so the promised reforms actually happen.