Odisha drops fuel ban for vehicles without PUC certificates India Jan 28, 2026

Odisha has scrapped its rule that would have stopped petrol pumps from giving fuel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

The move, planned for April 1, ran into pushback from the Orissa High Court.

Now, stations can ask to see your PUC, but they can't actually refuse you fuel if you don't have it.