Odisha drops fuel ban for vehicles without PUC certificates
India
Odisha has scrapped its rule that would have stopped petrol pumps from giving fuel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.
The move, planned for April 1, ran into pushback from the Orissa High Court.
Now, stations can ask to see your PUC, but they can't actually refuse you fuel if you don't have it.
What changed and what's next
The state also rolled back its plan to link getting a PUC certificate with clearing any unpaid traffic fines—something the court said was unfair since petrol pumps aren't set up for those checks.
The court has now asked transport officials to update their compliance rules and report back soon.
Plus, Odisha needs to explain how it'll update its online systems so future enforcement follows the law.