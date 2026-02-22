Odisha: Ex-lover abducts bride at gunpoint, groom left stranded

Police report

Police launch probe into incident

After the incident, Patel and his companions were left stranded and helpless. They later reported the matter to the Tarbha police station. Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Tarbha police station, Anita Kido, confirmed that three people allegedly intercepted the couple's vehicle near Badabandha on Tarbha road. She said they threatened them at gunpoint and kidnapped the bride. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to trace the accused and rescue the woman.