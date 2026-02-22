Odisha: Ex-lover abducts bride at gunpoint, groom left stranded
What's the story
A newly married woman was allegedly abducted at gunpoint by her ex-lover in Odisha's Bolangir district on Sunday morning. The incident took place when the couple was returning home from their wedding ceremony, according to a report by NDTV. The accused, along with two accomplices, intercepted the couple's vehicle near Badabandha on Tarbha road and threatened the groom, Haribandhu Patel, with a firearm before fleeing with the bride.
Police report
Police launch probe into incident
After the incident, Patel and his companions were left stranded and helpless. They later reported the matter to the Tarbha police station. Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Tarbha police station, Anita Kido, confirmed that three people allegedly intercepted the couple's vehicle near Badabandha on Tarbha road. She said they threatened them at gunpoint and kidnapped the bride. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to trace the accused and rescue the woman.