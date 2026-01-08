Odisha family killed in Andhra Pradesh highway accident India Jan 08, 2026

A heartbreaking accident on Saturday claimed the lives of three family members from Bhubaneswar while they were driving to Visakhapatnam.

Their car was hit head-on by a lorry that swerved suddenly to avoid a two-wheeler, leaving the vehicle completely wrecked and sending the lorry off the road.

Two other relatives in the car are still fighting for their lives.