Odisha family killed in Andhra Pradesh highway accident
India
A heartbreaking accident on Saturday claimed the lives of three family members from Bhubaneswar while they were driving to Visakhapatnam.
Their car was hit head-on by a lorry that swerved suddenly to avoid a two-wheeler, leaving the vehicle completely wrecked and sending the lorry off the road.
Two other relatives in the car are still fighting for their lives.
Police focus on biker's role and ongoing investigation
CCTV footage of the accident, which shows an unidentified biker moving into the lorry's path just before the crash, has been widely circulated online.
They've registered a case and are investigating how this chain of events led to such a tragic outcome, with help from local residents and highway officials who rushed to rescue survivors.