Odisha floods affect over 230,000, kill 5 including electrocuted firefighter
India
Odisha is facing major floods after days of nonstop rain from a slow-moving depression.
As of Wednesday, five people have lost their lives in Keonjhar, including a firefighter who was electrocuted while on duty.
Balasore has been hit hardest, with over 100,000 people affected out of more than 230,000 impacted across six districts.
Odisha evacuates more than 30,000 people
More than 30,000 people have been evacuated to safer places as the state ramps up relief work: officials even had their leave canceled to help out.
District collectors have been authorized to decide on school closures depending on local conditions.