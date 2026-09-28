Odisha floods hit 13 districts, displace over 100,000 into camps
India
Odisha is dealing with major floods after heavy rains hit 13 districts, including Ganjam and Malkangiri.
More than 100,000 people have been moved to more than 500 relief camps as rivers continue to rise, especially around Balasore and Bhadrak.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited affected areas in Koraput this week to see the damage firsthand.
Odisha begins relief, monitors Hirakud releases
During his visit, Majhi made sure essentials were reaching people in camps.
Officials promised families 15 days of food and supplies while teams work on draining water from fields so farming can restart soon.
Meanwhile, extra water released from Hirakud Dam could make things tougher for places like Cuttack and Puri, so the state is keeping a close watch and taking precautions.