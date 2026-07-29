Odisha floods hit 6 districts, over 2L people, 4 dead
India
Heavy rains and rising river levels have left more than 200,000 people across six Odisha districts dealing with major floods.
Mayurbhanj is the hardest hit, and sadly, four people have lost their lives in Dhenkanal district.
Villages, roads, and fields are underwater as authorities scramble to manage the crisis.
Relief camps host nearly 28,000 residents
Nearly 28,000 residents have been moved to safer locations and relief camps stocked with food, water, and medical help.
Rescue teams from ODRAF, NDRF, and fire services are working around the clock to help stranded folks and keep an eye on risky embankments.
Local officials are also making sure animals get fed.
With rain still coming down hard, everyone is being asked to stay alert and follow safety advice until things improve.