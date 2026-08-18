Odisha floods kill 13 as 7.85L affected across 6 districts
India
Odisha is facing severe floods right now; 13 people have lost their lives and more than 7.85 lakh residents across six districts are dealing with flooded homes and roads.
The death toll rose by five, showing how quickly things are changing.
Odisha rescuers move 2.77L, open camps
Rescue teams have moved 2.77 lakh people to safer places and set up 531 relief camps serving hot meals.
Heavy rain has shut down schools in several districts, and about 300 students are stuck at Kulasahi Ashram Residential School without enough food or clean water.
High water levels are slowing down evacuations, but teams on the ground are working nonstop, even as more rain is expected soon.