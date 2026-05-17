Odisha fuel stations packed amid panic buying, supplies normalize Monday
Odisha's fuel stations have been packed for days as panic buying and supply chain hiccups led to temporary shortages.
People across Bhubaneswar and other districts have waited in long lines, but officials say there's no need to worry.
Supplies should be back to normal by Monday (May 18, 2026), with 13 days of stock.
Odisha government urges ride-sharing and pooling
The shortage has hit livelihoods hard. Fishermen in coastal towns couldn't take their boats out, truck owners parked thousands of vehicles, and cab drivers lost income waiting for fuel.
To help ease the crunch, the government is encouraging ride-sharing and pooling until things settle down.
As one official put it, "The state has 13 days' stock and also a refinery at Paradip. So, there is no need to panic, we have sufficient petrol and diesel."
Better days are just around the corner.