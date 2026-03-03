Odisha government sets up working group to assist evacuees

Updates on Odia community members abroad

With tensions running high in West Asia, Pritish Panda has received more than 200 calls from family members seeking updates.

Pritish Panda is now the go-to contact for worried relatives, and so far no distress signals have been reported.

The MEA has launched helplines and WhatsApp groups for support, while local Odia communities abroad say their members are safe for now.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Naveen Patnaik is urging faster evacuations so everyone can get home safely.