Odisha government sets up working group to assist evacuees
After recent US-Israel airstrikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader, the Odisha government quickly set up a special working group on March 2, 2026, to look after people from the state stranded in West Asia.
Top officials—including Chief Secretary Anu Garg and reps from Odisha Parivar and the MEA—are coordinating efforts to keep everyone safe.
Updates on Odia community members abroad
With tensions running high in West Asia, Pritish Panda has received more than 200 calls from family members seeking updates.
Pritish Panda is now the go-to contact for worried relatives, and so far no distress signals have been reported.
The MEA has launched helplines and WhatsApp groups for support, while local Odia communities abroad say their members are safe for now.
Meanwhile, opposition leader Naveen Patnaik is urging faster evacuations so everyone can get home safely.