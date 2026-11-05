Odisha landslide claims couple and 3 children after 6 days
In a heartbreaking turn, the bodies of a couple and their three children were found under landslide debris in Gidipabali village, Odisha, on Thursday, November 5, 2026, after six days of search and rescue operations following a landslide believed to have occurred on October 28, 2026.
Local officials identified the victims and carried out last rites near the village; their names haven't been shared yet.
Gidipabali rescue teams used controlled explosions
Getting to Gidipabali wasn't easy: steep terrain made it hard for rescue teams to bring in equipment, so they had to use controlled explosions to clear huge boulders.
The tiny village has just 25 residents, while 13 others had minor injuries from the landslide; rescue work is still going on to continue even after the recovery of all five bodies.