Odisha landslide kills 5, leaves 10 missing as blasting considered
India
Rescuers in Gidipabali village, Odisha, are struggling to reach 10 missing people after a deadly landslide on October 28 that took five lives.
Huge boulders, loosened by Cyclone Arnab, have blocked road access.
With regular equipment falling short, officials are now considering using controlled explosives to clear the way.
Odisha may use railway engineers
The state might bring in railway engineers for the tricky blasting job since the rocks are just too massive to move by hand.
On top of that, Cyclone Murasu is about to bring heavy rain to southern Odisha, so the district administrations of Malkangiri and Nabarangpur have already announced the closure of schools and colleges as a safety measure.
It's a tough situation all around for both rescuers and locals right now.