Odisha launches 'Gyanodaya' making education free from kindergarten to postgraduate
India
Odisha just rolled out the Gyanodaya program, making education free from kindergarten all the way to postgraduate in state universities, government colleges, and private aided colleges.
Announced on July 14, 2026, it's all about making sure money isn't a barrier for students: just keep your attendance at least 75% (or 65% if you have a solid reason) to stay eligible.
'Gyanodaya' covers admission and academic fees
Gyanodaya covers admission-related and academic fees, but skips exam and hostel charges.
It doesn't apply to professional, technical, or self-financed courses, nor private unaided or PPP colleges.
Fee refunds go straight to your bank account, and any fee hikes need approval first, so things stay fair for everyone.