Odisha Law Commission seeks stricter dress rules at Puri temple
India
Odisha's State Law Commission wants stricter dress rules at the famous Puri Jagannath Temple.
They're suggesting dress code only, so women over 10 should wear sarees, salwar-kameez or blouses, while younger girls can stick to frocks and gowns.
For guys, it's dhoti-kurta or formal shirts with trousers.
Western clothes like jeans, shirts or pants for women? Not allowed if this goes through.
Commission seeks legal backing, under review
The idea is to keep the temple's vibe respectful and rooted in tradition, similar to what you see at Tirupati and Guruvayur temples.
The commission also wants these guidelines backed by law since earlier attempts struggled without legal support.
Officials say the proposal is being seriously considered, so the changes are still being reviewed.