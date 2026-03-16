Odisha: Major fire at Cuttack hospital; 10 killed, 11 injured
What's the story
A large fire at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, has left 10 patients dead and 11 staff members injured. According to a report by NDTV, the incident took place in the trauma care ICU between 2:30am and 3:00am on Monday. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene for rescue operations.
Official response
CM announces compensation for deceased's families
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling visited the hospital after the incident. They reviewed the situation and met with other patients being treated at the facility. "A total of 23 patients have been shifted to other departments," Majhi said. He announced a compensation of ₹25 lakh for the families of those who died in the fire.
Investigation underway
Judicial probe ordered into incident
The Chief Minister also ordered a judicial probe into the incident. Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit may have caused the fire. The blaze affected both the Trauma Care ICU and adjoining wards, Majhi said. Seven critically injured patients reportedly died while being shifted to other departments, while three others are believed to have succumbed later due to their injuries.
Twitter Post
Scenes from the hospital
#WATCH | Odisha: A fire broke out at Trauma Care ICU of S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Fire brigade present at the spot for firefighting operations. Visuals from the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KZVF5wOy4V— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026