Odisha: Man held for illegal childbirth that killed mother, newborn
In Odisha's Ganjam district, nursing home owner Mangulu Charan Pradhan was arrested on Sunday after an illegal delivery at his facility led to the deaths of Roji Nayak and her newborn.
The delivery, which happened on May 11, was done without any qualified doctor present—a serious violation.
Nursing home sealed earlier this year
Roji's family had been promised proper medical care, but things went wrong: her baby died soon after birth, and Roji passed away while being taken to a hospital.
Following a complaint from her husband, police arrested Pradhan.
Two auxiliary nurse midwives linked to the case were also arrested earlier this year, and the nursing home has since been sealed for operating illegally.