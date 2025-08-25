Next Article
UP: 8 dead, 43 injured in tractor-truck collision
A heartbreaking road accident in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, left eight people dead and 43 injured.
The crash happened when a truck slammed into a tractor packed with devotees heading home from a religious event.
Local officials rushed the injured to hospitals, and the incident has left a significant impact on the community.
Investigation underway, state government promises compensation
Authorities are now investigating, with speed and overloading being looked at as possible causes—eyewitnesses said the tractor was carrying too many people.
In response, the state government has promised compensation for those affected. Officials are also pushing for updated traffic rules to help prevent tragedies like this in the future.