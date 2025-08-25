Bulandshahr PRD jawan killed in late-night accident

Driver fled the scene

Locals rushed to pull the victims from under the vehicle and got them to the hospital, but sadly Naurangilal was declared dead on arrival.

The other three injured were referred to a bigger hospital in Aligarh.

The truck driver fled the scene and police have seized the vehicle while searching for him.

Naurangilal's family—devastated by his loss after 33 years of service—are asking for compensation and a job for his son.

Police say legal action will begin once an official complaint is filed.