Bulandshahr PRD jawan killed in late-night accident
A late-night accident in Dibai, Bulandshahr turned tragic when a speeding pickup truck carrying vegetables overturned after hitting two Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawans on duty.
Naurangilal, 55, lost his life, while another PRD jawan and two motorcyclists were injured.
Driver fled the scene
Locals rushed to pull the victims from under the vehicle and got them to the hospital, but sadly Naurangilal was declared dead on arrival.
The other three injured were referred to a bigger hospital in Aligarh.
The truck driver fled the scene and police have seized the vehicle while searching for him.
Naurangilal's family—devastated by his loss after 33 years of service—are asking for compensation and a job for his son.
Police say legal action will begin once an official complaint is filed.