Yogi Adityanath docks salary of 5 officers who missed meeting
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath didn't let it slide when five government officers missed an important review meeting in Gorakhpur.
The session was a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.
As a result, their salaries for the day got docked, and further action has been recommended—making it clear that showing up matters.
Who are the penalized officers
Those penalized include project managers from different C&DS units, the executive engineer of UP Rajya Nirman Sahakari Sangh-I, and the principal of BRD Medical College.
This move highlights how seriously the government is taking accountability right now.
Adityanath also met around 200 people at Janata Darshan, stressing quick help for grievances and promising strict action against anyone exploiting the public—reminding everyone that responsibility isn't optional.