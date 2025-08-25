Yogi Adityanath docks salary of 5 officers who missed meeting

Who are the penalized officers

Those penalized include project managers from different C&DS units, the executive engineer of UP Rajya Nirman Sahakari Sangh-I, and the principal of BRD Medical College.

This move highlights how seriously the government is taking accountability right now.

Adityanath also met around 200 people at Janata Darshan, stressing quick help for grievances and promising strict action against anyone exploiting the public—reminding everyone that responsibility isn't optional.