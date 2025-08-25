Next Article
Ganesh Chaturthi: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Pune, nearby
Heads up, Punekars—just as Ganesh Chaturthi kicks off, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city and nearby ghats.
Expect light showers to start the week, ramping up to heavy rainfall right around the festival.
The timing means you might want to keep those umbrellas handy during your celebrations.
Reservoirs at 97% capacity
A mix of weather systems—including a low-pressure area over Madhya Pradesh and cyclonic activity—are behind the wet spell across Maharashtra.
More rain is on the way for Konkan and Goa later this week, especially around August 28.
Pune's dam reservoirs are nearly full at 97% capacity, showing just how much water these recent rains have brought in.