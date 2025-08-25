Next Article
Delhi's waterlogging problem gets attention in new blueprint
After last year's record August rainfall, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said a blueprint is being prepared to fix the city's waterlogging problem.
The plan focuses on upgrading the sewer system.
Gupta noted that, thanks to quick action by civic teams, most flooded areas were cleared up in about an hour.
Challenges remain despite improvements
The government stepped up with deep drain cleaning and extra pumps in flood-prone spots, but challenges like blocked drains and weak infrastructure in unauthorized colonies still remain.
On the bright side, trouble spots like Minto Road Bridge and Zakhira Underpass saw less waterlogging this time—showing that these efforts are starting to pay off.