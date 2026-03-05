Odisha man kills auto-driver with ax over suspicion of affair

Swain was jailed for 6 months

Jena had earlier filed a complaint against Swain for allegedly misbehaving with his wife and taking money from him, which landed Swain in jail for six months.

On Thursday, as Swain showed up in court for that old case, Jena confronted him and attacked.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Swain died on the way.

Police have detained Jena; they're still investigating what pushed him to take such a drastic step.