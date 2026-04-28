Man takes sister's skeleton to bank to withdraw her ₹20,000 

In a bizarre yet sad incident in Odisha 's Keonjhar district, a man exhumed his sister's skeleton and carried it to a bank after the establishment refused to believe his claims that his sister had died. The incident took place at the Maliposi branch of Odisha Gramin Bank. The man, Jeetu Munda (50), wanted to withdraw ₹20,000 from his late sister Kalra Munda's account. Kalra had died two months ago after an illness and earned the money by selling her cattle.

Document dispute Bank asked for legal documents Kalra's husband and only child died earlier, leaving Munda as her sole surviving relative. To withdraw the money, Munda had approached the bank. However, Munda was asked to produce a death certificate and other necessary documents. The bank insisted on the account holder's presence or legal proof such as a death certificate or inheritance documents. As Munda, a tribal man with no education, couldn't provide these documents, he decided to exhume his sister's skeletal remains.

Twitter Post Trigger Warning! Video shows Munda on way to bank Desperate times in Keonjhar, Odisha. 📍



A tribal man, Jeetu Munda, was forced to exhume his sister’s body and bring her remains to a bank branch in Malliposi after officials reportedly refused to release funds without her physical presence. A harrowing look at how bureaucratic… pic.twitter.com/UpekF8LH8b — SILENT BRIEF (@SilentBriefHQ) April 27, 2026

Advertisement

Public reaction Munda wrapped sister's skeletal remains in cloth Munda wrapped his sister's skeletal remains in cloth and carried them on his shoulders for several kilometers to the bank. This act caused a stir among onlookers, with some panicking and others criticizing systemic insensitivity toward marginalized communities. The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media. Local residents alleged officials could have verified the death through local authorities without insisting on formal documentation.

Advertisement