Man takes sister's skeleton to bank to withdraw her ₹20,000
What's the story
In a bizarre yet sad incident in Odisha's Keonjhar district, a man exhumed his sister's skeleton and carried it to a bank after the establishment refused to believe his claims that his sister had died. The incident took place at the Maliposi branch of Odisha Gramin Bank. The man, Jeetu Munda (50), wanted to withdraw ₹20,000 from his late sister Kalra Munda's account. Kalra had died two months ago after an illness and earned the money by selling her cattle.
Document dispute
Bank asked for legal documents
Kalra's husband and only child died earlier, leaving Munda as her sole surviving relative. To withdraw the money, Munda had approached the bank. However, Munda was asked to produce a death certificate and other necessary documents. The bank insisted on the account holder's presence or legal proof such as a death certificate or inheritance documents. As Munda, a tribal man with no education, couldn't provide these documents, he decided to exhume his sister's skeletal remains.
Twitter Post
Trigger Warning! Video shows Munda on way to bank
Desperate times in Keonjhar, Odisha. 📍— SILENT BRIEF (@SilentBriefHQ) April 27, 2026
A tribal man, Jeetu Munda, was forced to exhume his sister’s body and bring her remains to a bank branch in Malliposi after officials reportedly refused to release funds without her physical presence. A harrowing look at how bureaucratic… pic.twitter.com/UpekF8LH8b
Public reaction
Munda wrapped sister's skeletal remains in cloth
Munda wrapped his sister's skeletal remains in cloth and carried them on his shoulders for several kilometers to the bank. This act caused a stir among onlookers, with some panicking and others criticizing systemic insensitivity toward marginalized communities. The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media. Local residents alleged officials could have verified the death through local authorities without insisting on formal documentation.
Police response
Police assured Munda they would facilitate withdrawal
"Prima facie, it appears that since this man is not a class-I legal heir of his sister, the concerned bank rightly asked him for documents which he could not produce," Uma Shankar Dalai, Sub Collector, Keonjhar, said. "We are facilitating early processing of Red Cross Assistance of ₹20,000, the death certificate and the legal heir certificate and release of the deposited money to the legal heirs," he said.