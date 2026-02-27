Odisha: Maoist leader Sukru on the run, manhunt launched
Odisha's security forces are in the middle of a major manhunt in Kandhamal district, aiming to capture Sukru—a well-known Maoist leader with a ₹55 lakh bounty.
The joint team includes Odisha Police's SOG, DVF, BSF, and CRPF, focusing their efforts around Daringbadi and Raikia.
Sukru leads about 30 rebels as part of CPI (Maoist)'s Special Zonal Committee and is originally from Chitrakonda in Malkangiri.
He recently allegedly killed a fellow cadre who wanted to surrender, showing just how tough it can be for members to leave these groups.
This crackdown is part of a bigger push by the government to end Maoist activity by March 31.
Government is also urging insurgents to surrender
The state government is encouraging insurgents to give up arms and join mainstream life, offering support through its surrender policy.
This operation isn't just about catching Sukru—it's also meant to show others that there's a way out if they want it.