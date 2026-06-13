Odisha officer Bhimsen Prasad Tudu arrested after Chandrika Hembram death
Bhimsen Prasad Tudu, an Odisha Administrative Service officer, was arrested this week after the death of medical student Chandrika Hembram.
Her body was found in Cuttack's Kathajodi River on June 4.
While police first called it a suicide, her family insisted there was more to the story, pointing fingers at Tudu, who had been in a long-term relationship with Hembram but reportedly pulled away after starting his government job.
Hembram family alleges Tudu insulted her
Hembram's family said Tudu made hurtful remarks about her complexion, which led her to seek cosmetic treatments. They also accused him of ending things for someone else.
Police caught Tudu as he tried to run from arrest; officials say WhatsApp chats and seized devices link him to the case.
Although the autopsy says Hembram drowned, her mother questioned how that was possible since her body was found floating in the Kathajodi River.
The investigation is still ongoing as police look for more answers.