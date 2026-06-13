Odisha officer Bhimsen Prasad Tudu arrested after Chandrika Hembram death

Hembram family alleges Tudu insulted her

Hembram's family said Tudu made hurtful remarks about her complexion, which led her to seek cosmetic treatments. They also accused him of ending things for someone else.

Police caught Tudu as he tried to run from arrest; officials say WhatsApp chats and seized devices link him to the case.

Although the autopsy says Hembram drowned, her mother questioned how that was possible since her body was found floating in the Kathajodi River.

The investigation is still ongoing as police look for more answers.