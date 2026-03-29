Odisha Police search Manorama Mohanty's Narla home after threat complaint
India
Odisha Police showed up at BJD MLA Manorama Mohanty's house in Narla this week, investigating claims that her husband (who is also the local BJD block president) threatened a government official.
The complaint was filed on March 15, but police say they still have not found him.
Manorama Mohanty alleges daughter mistreatment
Mohanty says the police entered without warning and mistreated her daughter, which led her to ask the chief minister and assembly speaker for help.
The situation quickly turned political: BJD leaders accuse BJP of using the case for revenge after Mohanty's recent Rajya Sabha vote, while BJP insists the charges are serious and urges Mohanty to go through legal channels if she feels targeted.