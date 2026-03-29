Odisha Police search Manorama Mohanty's Narla home after threat complaint

Manorama Mohanty alleges daughter mistreatment

Mohanty says the police entered without warning and mistreated her daughter, which led her to ask the chief minister and assembly speaker for help.

The situation quickly turned political: BJD leaders accuse BJP of using the case for revenge after Mohanty's recent Rajya Sabha vote, while BJP insists the charges are serious and urges Mohanty to go through legal channels if she feels targeted.