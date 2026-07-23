Odisha police summon VK Pandian over vanished CM office reports
Odisha police has called in former IAS officer and BJD leader VK Pandian to answer questions about two important inquiry reports that vanished from the chief minister's office.
The missing files are linked to the 2008 murder of a Hindu seer and a 2016 fire at SUM Medical College, both big events in the state's recent history.
VK Pandian to appear July 25
Pandian, who was Naveen Patnaik's private secretary for years, needs to show up on July 25 with any documents he might have about these reports.
The police started digging into this after an official complaint said the files couldn't be found, raising suspicions they might have been removed on purpose.
With other top officials also questioned and political chatter heating up, all eyes are on how this could shake up Odisha politics.