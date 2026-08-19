Odisha rescues 248 students trapped 4 days in Kendrapara school

After four tense days trapped by rising floodwaters, 248 students from an Ashram school in the Kulasahi area of Kendrapara district, Odisha, were finally rescued on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

A team from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force reached them with powerboats and safely moved everyone to nearby residential schools.

The first floor of their school had been underwater since August 15, so students had to stick it out on the upper floor.