Odisha rescues 248 students trapped 4 days in Kendrapara school
After four tense days trapped by rising floodwaters, 248 students from an Ashram school in the Kulasahi area of Kendrapara district, Odisha, were finally rescued on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.
A team from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force reached them with powerboats and safely moved everyone to nearby residential schools.
The first floor of their school had been underwater since August 15, so students had to stick it out on the upper floor.
Kendrapara students lacked water and sanitation
While the school had enough food for a week, students struggled without drinking water or proper sanitation.
As rescue efforts took time, one parent, Sanjay Mallick of Pattamundai, said, "I have been sleepless for the last two nights because my 12-year-old son is stranded in the school. The authorities should rescue all the students immediately."
Once everyone was safe, "Arrangements have been made for the students' food and refreshments," said Pattamundai block education officer Ajit Kar.