Odisha restores original Odia spellings for 64 places reclaiming identity India Jun 13, 2026

Odisha just brought back the original Odia spellings for 64 places across 26 districts, undoing changes made during British rule.

So, Cuttack is now officially Kataka, Balasore becomes Baleshwar, Angul turns into Anugola, and Keonjhar goes back to Kendujhar.

The move is all about reclaiming local identity and cultural pride.