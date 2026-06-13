Odisha restores original Odia spellings for 64 places reclaiming identity
Odisha just brought back the original Odia spellings for 64 places across 26 districts, undoing changes made during British rule.
So, Cuttack is now officially Kataka, Balasore becomes Baleshwar, Angul turns into Anugola, and Keonjhar goes back to Kendujhar.
The move is all about reclaiming local identity and cultural pride.
Odisha panel recommended spellings, cabinet approved
This wasn't a quick decision. Officials got input from district collectors, public representatives, and everyday people.
A committee led by Jnanpith awardee Dr. Pratibha Ray reviewed proposals and recommended revised spellings before the state cabinet gave the green light.
Chief Secretary Anu Garg summed it up: This initiative has been undertaken to preserve and promote the linguistic heritage, cultural identity, and historical authenticity of Odisha.
Odisha to notify central agencies
The state will notify central agencies like Indian Railways and the Department of Posts so these names show up correctly everywhere: from maps to mail.
It's a step toward fixing old colonial-era spellings in official records.