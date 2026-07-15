Odisha rolls out ₹30,000 cr rural roads and bridges plan

MMSY covers five big projects: upgrading 25,500km of old roads, adding nearly 3,850km of new ones where links are missing, initiating new road projects covering around 4,607km, modernizing another 17,500km, and making tough terrains more accessible.

The Setu Bandhan Yojana focuses on building over 1,700 new bridges and finishing up more than 1,400 that are already underway.

There's even a special scheme for bridge-cum-weir structures to help with both travel and water access, so getting around rural Odisha should get way easier soon.