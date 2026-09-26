Odisha school textbooks contain 1,741 errors despite 175cr spend
India
Odisha's school books for Classes one to eight have turned up a surprising 1,741 mistakes, everything from typos to wrong facts, despite the state spending ₹175 crore on them.
The Class eight science book alone had 294 errors.
Odisha education department confirms suspensions, corrections
Education Minister Nityanand Gond called out carelessness by officials and shared that the then director and three assistant directors have been suspended, with more facing action.
The government is now handing out corrected textbooks and promises stricter checks so students get accurate information going forward.