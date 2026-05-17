Odisha Tamil Nadu and Bihar hike dearness allowance 2-9% retroactive
India
Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar have just bumped up dearness allowance (DA) for their state employees and pensioners to help with rising prices.
The hikes range from 2% to 9%, kicking in retroactively from January 1, 2026.
West Bengal might follow suit at its cabinet meeting on May 18.
Odisha Tamil Nadu DA now 60%
Odisha's DA goes up by 2%, now at 60%, helping about 850,000 employees and pensioners starting with their May paychecks.
Tamil Nadu matched the hike, also moving from 58% to 60%, covering nearly 1.6 million people and costing the state around ₹12.3 billion a year.
Bihar took a more tailored approach: DA increases vary by pay commission, with hikes of up to 9% points.