Odisha Tamil Nadu and Bihar hike dearness allowance 2-9% retroactive

Odisha Tamil Nadu DA now 60%

Odisha's DA goes up by 2%, now at 60%, helping about 850,000 employees and pensioners starting with their May paychecks.

Tamil Nadu matched the hike, also moving from 58% to 60%, covering nearly 1.6 million people and costing the state around ₹12.3 billion a year.

Bihar took a more tailored approach: DA increases vary by pay commission, with hikes of up to 9% points.