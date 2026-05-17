Odisha teen hospitalized after alleged threats by Morada inspector
A 15-year-old girl in Odisha went to the Morada police station with her mother to report harassment, but instead of support, she was allegedly threatened by the inspector with a seven-year jail term if her complaint was found to be false and faced intimidating questions.
Shaken by the experience, she fainted soon after leaving and is now hospitalized.
SDPO Biswal orders FIR against inspector
The girl's family has filed a complaint against the officer for misconduct and harming her health.
Betnoti SDPO Minati Biswal intervened and directed the Morada Police Station IIC to register an FIR against the accused man under sections of the BNS and POCSO.
Senior police officials are reviewing CCTV footage from the station, and an investigation is underway. Action will be taken if the allegations are confirmed.