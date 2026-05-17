Odisha teen hospitalized after alleged threats by Morada inspector India May 17, 2026

A 15-year-old girl in Odisha went to the Morada police station with her mother to report harassment, but instead of support, she was allegedly threatened by the inspector with a seven-year jail term if her complaint was found to be false and faced intimidating questions.

Shaken by the experience, she fainted soon after leaving and is now hospitalized.