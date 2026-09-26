Odisha to clear IGNOAPS pensions for 20.33L beneficiaries by October
India
Odisha's government says it will pay out all pending pensions for 20.33 lakh beneficiaries by October 2026.
state minister for Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Nityananda Gond shared that technical issues held up payments under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, but they're working to fix things fast.
IGNOAPS ₹1,000 and ₹3,500, officials assure
IGNOAPS gives monthly financial support to seniors: 1,000 rupees for those aged 60 to 79 and 3,500 rupees for those aged 80 and older.
The recent delays sparked questions from opposition parties, but officials say they're teaming up with finance and central government departments to get everyone their money soon.