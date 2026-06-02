Odisha to host BRICS disaster risk reduction meeting in Puri
India
Odisha is set to host a major BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction meeting in Puri from June 3-5, 2026.
Delegates from 11 countries (including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, U.A.E., and Ethiopia) are coming together.
Odisha was picked for its standout work in disaster management.
BRICS meet to fund smarter response
This meet will focus on funding smarter disaster response, building stronger infrastructure, and blending traditional know-how with new strategies.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will kick things off on June 4.
With BRICS now representing nearly half the world's population after adding new members like Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia, this event is a big step for global teamwork on disaster issues.