Odisha tops human-elephant conflict deaths in India India Feb 13, 2026

Odisha reported the most human deaths from elephant conflicts in 2024-25—171 people lost, which is about 8 deaths for every 100 elephants. That's a much higher rate than anywhere else in India.

Dhenkanal district has been hit especially hard, and over the last five years, these clashes have claimed 624 lives.

In 2024-25, they damaged crops for thousands of farmers.