Odisha: Tribal Christians not allowed to bury boy in graveyard
In Kapena village, Odisha, a teenage Christian boy who died of kidney disease was denied burial by villagers.
The conflict started because some locals want the church—built in 2008 near a sacred grove and serving about 30 tribal Christian families—moved out of the area.
Tensions remain high as both sides wait for a solution
Things escalated after intruders locked the church during prayers in January and, according to residents, warned nearly 30 tribal Christian families to give up their faith.
Even non-Christian relatives joined in blocking the boy's burial on his own family land.
After nearly 20 hours and intervention from local officials, the family was finally allowed to hold the funeral.
Talks are ongoing about relocating the church, but tensions remain high as both sides wait for a solution.