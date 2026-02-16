Odisha: Tribal Christians not allowed to bury boy in graveyard

Tensions remain high as both sides wait for a solution

Things escalated after intruders locked the church during prayers in January and, according to residents, warned nearly 30 tribal Christian families to give up their faith.

Even non-Christian relatives joined in blocking the boy's burial on his own family land.

After nearly 20 hours and intervention from local officials, the family was finally allowed to hold the funeral.

Talks are ongoing about relocating the church, but tensions remain high as both sides wait for a solution.