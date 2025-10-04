Next Article
Odisha: Truck driver abducts woman with people passing by
India
A disturbing scene from Bhadrak, Odisha was caught on CCTV: a truck driver abducted a mentally challenged woman right by a highway, with cars passing and everything lit up by streetlights.
According to a report by NDTV, the incident has sparked outrage as it shows the suspect forcing her into his truck while people drove by.
Woman was taking shelter from rain
The incident happened late at night. The woman had been taking shelter from heavy rain near the Charampa police outpost when she was targeted.
Police are now searching for both her and the driver. Assistant SP Abhisek Apurba Behera said they're reviewing CCTV to track down the truck.