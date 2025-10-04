Odisha: Truck driver abducts woman with people passing by India Oct 04, 2025

A disturbing scene from Bhadrak, Odisha was caught on CCTV: a truck driver abducted a mentally challenged woman right by a highway, with cars passing and everything lit up by streetlights.

According to a report by NDTV, the incident has sparked outrage as it shows the suspect forcing her into his truck while people drove by.