Odisha: Two killed in motorcycle collision with speeding vehicle
India
A heartbreaking accident on State Highway-57 in Odisha's Balasore district took the lives of two young men, Gautam Sahu (18) and Chandrasekhar Mahapatra (22), on Sunday.
They were riding to Jaleswar railway station when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding vehicle at Nampo Chak.
What happens next
Police arrived quickly but sadly, both victims were declared dead at the hospital.
Investigators believe a sand-laden truck was involved and are now working to track down the driver.
The case is under active investigation as authorities search for answers and accountability.