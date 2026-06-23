Odisha updates English spellings for 64 places to match Odia
India
Odisha just updated the English-language spellings for 64 places across the state, making them match how locals actually say their names in Odia.
The move is all about dropping old colonial-era versions and celebrating local language and identity: no changes to official area names, just spelling tweaks.
Kataka Baleshwar Raurkela on maps signs
Names like Cuttack are now Kataka, Balasore becomes Baleshwar, and Rourkela switches to Raurkela.
You'll see these new spellings on maps, signs, and official records soon.
The idea is to clear up confusion and make sure government communication feels more authentic and connected to Odisha's roots.