Odisha, Uttarakhand offer free bus travel for NEET UG re-exam India Jun 12, 2026

Good news for NEET UG 2026 re-exam takers: Odisha is offering free bus travel so you can reach your exam centers without extra stress (or sweating it out in the summer heat), and Uttarakhand is offering free UTC bus travel only for permanent residents of Uttarakhand with a valid NEET (UG) 2026 admit card.

In Odisha, just show your NEET admit card to ride any OSRTC bus to one of the 134 centers.