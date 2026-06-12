Odisha, Uttarakhand offer free bus travel for NEET UG re-exam
Good news for NEET UG 2026 re-exam takers: Odisha is offering free bus travel so you can reach your exam centers without extra stress (or sweating it out in the summer heat), and Uttarakhand is offering free UTC bus travel only for permanent residents of Uttarakhand with a valid NEET (UG) 2026 admit card.
In Odisha, just show your NEET admit card to ride any OSRTC bus to one of the 134 centers.
CBI probes NEET paper leak
Uttarakhand permanent residents can also ride UTC busses for free from June 19-23 by showing their admit cards, giving you time before and after exam day.
This re-exam is happening because of paper leak allegations, which are now under investigation by the CBI.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has promised a fair and transparent process as everyone gears up for June 21.