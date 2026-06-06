Odisha Vigilance probes Baikuntha Nath Behera for alleged disproportionate assets
India
Odisha Vigilance is investigating Baikuntha Nath Behera, an assistant executive engineer at ITDA Baliguda, for allegedly owning way more assets than his salary could explain.
After raids at nine spots across the state this week, officials are looking into whether Behera's wealth matches up with his official income.
Searches uncover buildings, land and cash
The searches uncovered cash from family bank lockers, five multistory buildings (one of them a huge four-story place in Bhubaneswar), four more residential properties, and 13 land parcels spread across Bhubaneswar, Jajpur district, and Baripada.
Behera started his government job back in 1999 with a modest salary and was just promoted earlier this year.
Now authorities are checking if all these assets add up.