Odisha Vigilance probes Baikuntha Nath Behera for alleged disproportionate assets

Searches uncover buildings, land and cash

The searches uncovered cash from family bank lockers, five multistory buildings (one of them a huge four-story place in Bhubaneswar), four more residential properties, and 13 land parcels spread across Bhubaneswar, Jajpur district, and Baripada.

Behera started his government job back in 1999 with a modest salary and was just promoted earlier this year.

Now authorities are checking if all these assets add up.