Odisha village boycotts anganwadi cook over caste: What happened

Action may be taken against villagers

Because of this boycott, around 60 kids lost access to early learning and daily meals they rely on.

Pregnant and new moms also stopped getting free nutrition from the center.

When officials tried to talk things out, villagers avoided mentioning caste directly.

Now, Dalit leaders are demanding action against this discrimination, and district authorities have asked the district social welfare officer for a detailed report and said action may be taken against those who barred children and women from attending the anganwadi.