Odisha village boycotts anganwadi cook over caste: What happened
In Nuagaon village, Odisha, the local Anganwadi center has been closed for about 80 days since Sarmista Sethi (also reported as Sarmistha Sethi, Sharmista Sethy and Sharmistha Sethy), a Dalit graduate in her early 20s, was appointed as helper-cum-cook.
Following her appointment last November, upper-caste leaders told families—including other Dalits—to boycott the center.
Action may be taken against villagers
Because of this boycott, around 60 kids lost access to early learning and daily meals they rely on.
Pregnant and new moms also stopped getting free nutrition from the center.
When officials tried to talk things out, villagers avoided mentioning caste directly.
Now, Dalit leaders are demanding action against this discrimination, and district authorities have asked the district social welfare officer for a detailed report and said action may be taken against those who barred children and women from attending the anganwadi.