Odisha: Woman gang-raped by 2 men in moving car
India
In Keonjhar, Odisha, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men on February 20, 2026, while her child was with her.
She had accepted a ride from one of the accused after leaving festival celebrations in Bhagalpur village.
The men reportedly took her to a secluded spot near Gobardhanpur road and assaulted her despite her resistance.
One suspect bit her cheek, threatened to kill her
One of the attackers bit her on the cheek, causing a deep injury and swelling, and threatened to kill her before escaping.
The woman later told her husband about the attack after he noticed her injuries. They reported the crime to police on March 3.
Both suspects—Basudev Gagarai and Suklal Munda—have been arrested and presented in court, with investigations still ongoing.