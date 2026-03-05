Odisha: Woman gang-raped by 2 men in moving car

One suspect bit her cheek, threatened to kill her

One of the attackers bit her on the cheek, causing a deep injury and swelling, and threatened to kill her before escaping.

The woman later told her husband about the attack after he noticed her injuries. They reported the crime to police on March 3.

Both suspects—Basudev Gagarai and Suklal Munda—have been arrested and presented in court, with investigations still ongoing.