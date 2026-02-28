Odisha woman raped by boyfriend, stranger, then thrown off building

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped twice in one day and later murdered in Odisha 's Jagatsinghpur district. The police said the incident occurred on February 22 when she left her home to elope with her boyfriend, according to a report by India Today. The accused had allegedly invited her to a temple under the pretext of marriage, but instead took her to a secluded place where he raped and abandoned her at the Rahama bus stand.

Crime details Passerby offered help to victim While the victim was waiting at the bus stand, a passerby on his motorcycle offered help. However, he took her to the rooftop of his rented accommodation in Paradip town and raped her again. Senior police officer Ankit Kumar Verma told PTI that "the accused then pushed her off the roof of the building, resulting in her death." The body was recovered the next morning.

Legal proceedings Case registered under various sections of BNS The victim's brother filed a missing person complaint on February 22 after she didn't return home. An unnatural death case was registered on February 23 when her body was found. On February 25, the brother lodged another complaint alleging rape and murder, leading to a detailed investigation. Both accused have been arrested and charged under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for kidnapping, rape, and murder.

Political response BJD president demands justice, raises concerns over women's safety Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the incident. He demanded justice for the victim and raised concerns over women's safety in the state. In a post on X, he said recent crimes against women reflect an alarming law and order situation. "While the government delivers long-winded speeches on women's safety and law and order, ground reality is extremely alarming," he said.

