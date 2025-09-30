Odisha youth electrocuted at girlfriend's home; family alleges foul play

A young man from Odisha , identified as Biswajit Behera, died of electrocution at his girlfriend's house. The incident occurred on September 28 when Behera reportedly jumped over the boundary wall to enter her residence and came in contact with an electric wire. He was rushed to Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Investigation underway Family has alleged foul play Behera's family has alleged foul play and accused his girlfriend's relatives of involvement in his death. They have filed a formal complaint with the Sadar police station. Superintendent of Police confirmed that a case has been registered under number 403 and an investigation is underway. He said, "Based on preliminary information, it appears to be electrocution, but the investigation will determine the exact cause of death."

Discovery details Biswajit asked friend to accompany him Trilochan Behera, Biswajit's grandfather, said the young man had asked a friend to accompany him, but went alone after the friend declined. When his girlfriend called about a crowd behind her house, the friend rushed there and found Biswajit lying on the farmland, entangled in an electric wire. The friend also suffered electrocution while trying to help him.