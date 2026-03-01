Odisha: YouTuber stabbed to death over old rivalry
India
Rahul Maharana, a 32-year-old YouTuber and newlywed from Bhubaneswar, was stabbed to death on Saturday night at a school playground in GGP Colony.
The attack, involving several assailants with knives, reportedly followed an argument earlier that day linked to an old rivalry.
Despite his friends rushing him to the hospital, Rahul didn't survive the injuries.
Police arrest 3 suspects
Police arrested three suspects on Sunday after reviewing CCTV footage.
Deputy Commissioner Jagmohan Meena described the murder as "sudden provocation over a trivial issue."
Officers are still collecting eyewitness accounts and checking more footage as they work to piece together what happened.