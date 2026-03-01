Odisha: YouTuber stabbed to death over old rivalry India Mar 01, 2026

Rahul Maharana, a 32-year-old YouTuber and newlywed from Bhubaneswar, was stabbed to death on Saturday night at a school playground in GGP Colony.

The attack, involving several assailants with knives, reportedly followed an argument earlier that day linked to an old rivalry.

Despite his friends rushing him to the hospital, Rahul didn't survive the injuries.