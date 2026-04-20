Odisha's Ayusman Mohapatra scores perfect 500/500 in CBSE Class 10

Mohapatra used online classes and NCERTs

Skipping traditional coaching, Ayusman chose online classes with PW's Udaan Batch since Class nine, mixing daily lessons and tests with 1 to 2 hours of self-study.

He leaned on NCERT books for social science and kept up regular writing practice.

To avoid stress, he stayed off social media and stuck to revising familiar topics.

Now headed into Class 11 with plans for NEET, he's aiming to become a doctor.