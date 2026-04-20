Odisha's Ayusman Mohapatra scores perfect 500/500 in CBSE Class 10
India
Ayusman Mohapatra from Odisha nailed a perfect 500/500 in the CBSE Class 10 results announced on April 15, 2026.
With the overall pass rate at 93.7%, Ayusman stood out and credits his win to steady study habits and smart time management.
Mohapatra used online classes and NCERTs
Skipping traditional coaching, Ayusman chose online classes with PW's Udaan Batch since Class nine, mixing daily lessons and tests with 1 to 2 hours of self-study.
He leaned on NCERT books for social science and kept up regular writing practice.
To avoid stress, he stayed off social media and stuck to revising familiar topics.
Now headed into Class 11 with plans for NEET, he's aiming to become a doctor.