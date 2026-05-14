Odisha's Mohan Charan Majhi halves security convoy after Modi's call
India
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is cutting his security convoy in half, responding directly to PM Modi's call for saving costs.
The move comes amid global oil worries, with West Asia making things even tougher.
Majhi urges public transport, mindful consumption
Majhi isn't just leading by example: he's asking everyone to use public transport more and cut back on unnecessary trips with private vehicles.
He also suggested skipping nonessential purchases like gold or overseas travel right now, saying it's a good time for practical choices and mindful consumption.